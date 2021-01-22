10 Reasons to E-file your Year-end Tax Forms with TaxBandits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / With limited time before February 1, 2021, and many IRS/SSA deadlines to meet, business owners and tax professionals alike are feeling the stress right now. TaxBandits is here to help eliminate that stress, by offering an application chocked full of helpful features and the latest technology.

There may be many e-file providers on the market, but here are 10 reasons to choose TaxBandits this tax season.

Keep all Tax Forms in One Application

One of the largest challenges to maintaining IRS compliance is filing and tracking what forms you have filed, need to file, and when they must be filed. TaxBandits is designed to address all of these struggles. TaxBandits supports over 70 IRS Tax Forms that businesses of all sizes must file. With this application, businesses and tax professionals can file and track all these forms from one location.

Federal and State Filing

TaxBandits supports filing Tax Forms with both the IRS/SSA and state agencies. This helps businesses to maintain compliance with their state as needed.

Volume Based Pricing

At TaxBandits, pricing is volume-based. The more forms that users file, the more they will save. Our Prepaid Credits offer users the ability to lock in their best pricing, speed up the payment process, and can be used across multiple EINs.

Online Access Portal

TaxBandits users can allow employees/recipients to access and download their Forms W-2, 1099, and 1095 online. Not only does this feature simplify the distribution process, but it enables employees to securely access their forms at any time, from anywhere. Once the forms are transmitted to the IRS/SSA, recipients will receive an email that instructs them on how to log in to the secure portal.

CPA Control Panel

Tax Professionals can easily view each client whose information they have added as well as the forms filed for their behalf. From the dashboard, users can view, track, and e-file forms, and manage their clients' secure online access.The control panel makes it possible to manage all clients from one place. TaxBandits offers the workflow management tools that tax professionals need for fast and efficient e-filing.

Print and Mail Solutions

TaxBandits offers print and postal mailing solutions for recipient copies. USPS validations are implemented to ensure that all recipient copies arrive at a valid location before the deadline.

Bulk Upload Options

The TaxBandits application is adaptable, small organizations that are able to manually enter information are free to do so. While larger businesses and tax professionals can upload their information in bulk using the template, as there is naturally much more to input.

API Integrations

As businesses grow, they require more sophisticated workflows, competitive pricing, and the ability to add or adjust features as needed. TaxBandits API is completely customizable and allows for the full integration of the TaxBandits application into your existing software.

Multiple User Access

IRS compliance is a team effort. Users have the ability to share access to their TaxBandits safely with their team. This is a great tool for teams that are operating remotely as they are able to assign levels of access and responsibilities to their team members, giving them permission to view, edit, and e-file forms.

TIN Matching

One of the most common errors found on Forms 1099 and W-2 is incorrect TINs, or Taxpayer Identification Numbers. This is easily avoidable with TIN Matching, the TaxBandits application performs these validations to prevent form rejections due to incorrect TINs.

When asked to comment on the functionality of the TaxBandits application, the CEO and co-founder, Agie Sundaram stated, "TaxBandits offers advanced features and thoughtfully designed technology that is a great solution for year-end filing. We have been working to perfect this process for a decade, therefore our application supports the needs of businesses of all sizes".

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of TaxBandits, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With Business Management Software such as TruckLogics, Unitwise, and PayWow and several e-filing products like ExpressTruckTax, ExpressIFTA, and ACAwise, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at support@taxbandits.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625493/10-Reasons-to-E-file-your-Year-end-Tax-Forms-with-TaxBandits