Technavio has been monitoring the amphibious landing craft market and it is poised to grow by 483.62 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the amphibious landing craft market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Integration of directed-energy weapons (DEWs) is a major trend driving the growth of the market



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 483.62 mn



Who are the top players in the market?

Almaz Shipbuilding Co., BAE Systems Plc, Bland Group Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, CNIM SA, Rostec State Corp., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Textron Inc., Wetland Equipment Co. Inc., and Wilco Manufacturing LLC, are some of the major market participants.



What is the key market driver?

The upgrade of capabilities to counter emerging threats is one of the major factors driving the market



How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute 25% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Almaz Shipbuilding Co., BAE Systems Plc, Bland Group Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, CNIM SA, Rostec State Corp., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Textron Inc., Wetland Equipment Co. Inc., and Wilco Manufacturing LLC are some of the major market participants. The upgrade of capabilities to counter emerging threats will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this amphibious landing craft market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Amphibious Landing Craft Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Amphibious Landing Craft Market is segmented as below:

Type Amphibious ACVs And APCs Air Cushion Vehicle LCU And LCM

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Amphibious Landing Craft Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The amphibious landing craft market report covers the following areas:

Amphibious Landing Craft Market Size

Amphibious Landing Craft Market Trends

Amphibious Landing Craft Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies integration of directed-energy weapons (DEWs) as one of the prime reasons driving the amphibious landing craft market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Amphibious Landing Craft Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist amphibious landing craft market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amphibious landing craft market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amphibious landing craft market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amphibious landing craft market vendors

