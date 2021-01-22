Uplift Education Participates in and Promotes National School Choice Week from January 24-30, 2021

What will school look like for students in 2021-2022? Despite all the uncertainty, Uplift has positioned itself as a top-tier option for free public-school education in North Texas.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / The mission at Uplift Education is for every child to have access to a high-quality , FREE, public education. During National School Choice Week (January 24 - January 30, 2021), they invite families across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to evaluate their child's current school and assess whether it is the best choice for meeting their personal needs.

First introduced in 2011, National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical way of encouraging families to choose the K-12 educational options that best suit their children.

What is a charter school?

Uplift Education is one of those choices in North Texas. Uplift Education is a free, high-performing, public charter school creating positive impact for 21,000 students in our community. Charter schools are independently operated public schools that have the freedom to design classrooms that meet their students' needs. All charter schools operate under a contract with a charter school authorizer - usually a nonprofit organization, government agency, or university - that holds them accountable to the high standards outlined in their "charter." It is common to see charter schools led by former teachers who wanted to take the lessons they learned in the classroom and apply those lessons to an entire school.

In 1996, a small group of people decided to start Uplift Education. Led by Rosemary Perlmeter, these visionaries were granted one of the first authorizations to open a charter school in Texas. Their goal was to establish a school of character, excellence, and innovation with the belief that all children should have access to a high-quality, free public PreK-12 school. Uplift Education has grown to be the largest public charter district in North Texas. At Uplift, they are committed to guide their scholars toward 100% college acceptance. The unwavering support is why Uplift grads earn college degrees at 4X the national average for like peers.

Uplift's vision is that Dallas-Fort Worth can be a region where all students across different races and income levels attend public school together and receive a transformative public education where their talents are honored. We want our educational environment to be one that sets students up to be successful in life and maximizes their potential. Dallas-Fort Worth can be a region where the American Dream is alive and well and exists for every child, regardless of zip code.

Uplift is preparing our graduates for college success better than any of our peers. Despite having their senior year cut short due to COVID-19, the Uplift Class of 2020 racked up some impressive accolades. 100% of scholars earned college acceptance and received $120 million in scholarships and grants. 88% of scholars matriculated into college, and 78% of those were first-generation college attendees. Plus, our graduates earn college degrees at a rate of more than 4x times the national average.

By choosing Uplift Education, you are becoming a part of a nonprofit network of 46 tuition-free, public charter schools in North Texas educating about 21,000 students. We regularly receive national recognition for our accomplishments, and the state of Texas has rated us higher than most of our peers in the DFW area. 100% of Uplift's eligible high schools were named among the Best High Schools in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report for 2020. All of our schools were within the top 12% with 3 high schools named in the top 300 schools in the nation by Jay Mathews Challenge Index.

Enrollment for new and existing families is underway. Visit www.uplifteducation.org/apply to make a difference today in your child's future.

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

