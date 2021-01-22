Can-Cal Resources Ltd.: Can-Cal Announces SEC Final Decision and Appointment of New Board Director and Board Chair

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / On January 4, 2021, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued Notice that its January 28, 2020 Initial Decision had become Final against Can-Cal declaring that, pursuant to Section 12(j) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registration of each class of registered securities of Can-Cal Resources Ltd. is revoked effective January 5, 2021. This Final Decision references the SEC's Initial Decision to which Can-Cal had not petitioned the SEC within the required 21 days of the service of the January 28, 2020 Initial Decision. Can-Cal is no longer a SEC Reporting Issuer as of January 5, 2021. Can-Cal retains the same shareholder base as it held on January 4, 2021 and will continue to operate similar to a private company.

On January 12th, 2021, Richmond (Dick) Graham was appointed as director and Chair of the Board. Mr. Graham was appointed to the Can-Cal Board of Advisors on March 31, 2020. The outgoing Chair of the Board, Casey Douglass, who has been a Director and Chair since 2016 retains his role as Director.

Richmond Graham stated "I am honoured to be appointed to the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Board. There is much to do and I understand the gravity of our current situation. We have many challenges but I can clearly say that I and the Can-Cal Board of Directors are committed to restoring the confidence of our shareholders, delivering on our contracted mining programs, creating shareholder value and re-establishing trading liquidity. We must and we will."

Mr. Graham brings over 25 years of mineral and energy development experience. Richmond's past private and public company experience is rich in senior management and board roles in mining companies including Distinct Resources, Moss Lake Gold Mines (TSXV.MOK sold to Wesdome), Landis Energy (TSXV.LIS formerly Landis Mining sold to AltaGas TSX.ALA), and co-Founder/President/CEO/Board member of Banyan Gold Corp (TSXV.BYN). He provides advisory services to publicly traded and private Boards and sits on the Boards of International and North American companies. Mr. Graham is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng.), Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), and holds the designation of ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Richmond is a graduate of Saskatchewan Polytech (Diploma Mechanical Engineering Technology), Lakehead University (B.Eng.), Royal Roads University (MBA), and UofT Rotman (ICD.D).

