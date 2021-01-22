Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2021) - AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: ALST) a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company is pleased to announce its first Purchase Order through its Distribution Agreement with TPT MedTech and its parent TPT Global Tech for $338,000 for PCR testing equipment, PCR tests and a Software as a Service (SaaS) licensing agreement with Baywest Wellness LTD.

AllSTar Health Brands Inc. (ALST) an exclusive Distributor for TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ("TPTW") (OTCQB: TPTW) announced today that they have executed a PO with Baywest Wellness Hospital and clinics www.baywestwellnesshospital.com for the country of Jamaica. Baywest operates one of the country's largest hospitals, 3 clinics and 4 nurses' stations to provide Point of Care throughout the island of Jamaica. Baywest Wellness will also operate and market TPT MedTech "QuikLAB" and "QuikPASS" technology platforms as a co-branding partner to Hotels & Resorts, Business and Government Agencies in Jamaica and other Caribbean nations. TPT MedTech/AllStar Health Brands will supply Baywest will monthly testing supplies and Baywest Wellness will pay TPT Med Tech/AllStar a per test transaction fee to operate on TPT MedTech's "QuikLAB" and "QuikPASS" platforms. The companies believe it will take approximately 2 to 3 weeks to deliver the PCR Testing equipment to Jamaica and complete the software onboarding and training activities. TPT MedTech/AllStar and Baywest Wellness have a target launch date for the Middle of February 2021.

"We believe this is a major milestone for the Jamaican tourism industry, AllStar, TPT Medtech and our shareholders, stated Dr. Bagi, CEO of AllSTar. With this launch we are offering a solution to the testing, tracking and follow-up requirements for Jamaica, and its ravaged tourist industry. Jamaica is one of the countries that relies heavily on tourism for a major portion of its economy. This solution will allow proper testing and registration of all required COVID-19 test results, allowing tourists to both enter and leave Jamaica according to international guidelines. In addition, this system will also allow Jamaica to better test its own citizens for what we believe to be optimal testing and reporting. We are working to expand into other countries and regions of the world as an exclusive Distributor of TPT and its unique complement of software and testing solutions."

TPT MedTech developed its "QuikPass" Check and Verify passport system and COVID-19/Vaccination monitoring platform for Corporations, Government Organizations, Schools, Airlines, Hospitals, Sports Venues, Restaurants, Hotels and Nightclubs to check and verify that an individual has been tested for COVID-19 or Vaccinated providing proof individuals are virus-free and able to gain access to venues with the idea that everyone inside that venue would be Covid free. The "QuikPass" "Check and Verify" passport-style platform works with third-party testing labs and organizations that participate on the "QuikPass" Network and will be offered FREE to US domestic and international business commerce and government organizations around the world.

"We are extremely excited about bringing TPT Med Tech's platform to the islands, after much due diligence and research it was an easy choice," said Dr. Germane Spencer CEO of Baywest Wellness Hospital.

"It's really nice to see TPT's QuikLab and QuikPass software being received with such enthusiasm throughout the world. It is amazing how hard our development teams have worked to bring this new "passport" style system to market to help fight against this pandemic. We here at TPTW together with AllStar will continue to sort out those missing pieces to the puzzle and keep expanding the development and capabilities of our QuikLab and QuikPass platforms," said Stephen Thomas, CEO.

About Baywest Wellness

Baywest Wellness Clinic was started in November 2012. BWC first opened its doors at Baywest Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica with two main doctors. Since then, three additional locations have been opened, inclusive of an operating theatre certified by the Ministry of Health in Jamaica. Our client base has also increased ten-fold partly due to referrals from existing patients/organizations. Baywest Wellness Clinic, (BWC) was conceptualized from the need to establish a medical center that provides premier health care, treatment, and prevention of lifestyle-related and critical conditions to all at the most impressive rates.

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select products, including medical devices, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at: (305) 423 7028.

