Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 24.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Christina Lake Cannabis: Blendende Aussichten für 2021 - Rock and Roll!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852927 ISIN: AT0000644505 Ticker-Symbol: LEN 
Tradegate
22.01.21
21:47 Uhr
105,00 Euro
-0,80
-0,76 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,40105,6023.01.
104,60105,4022.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FACC
FACC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FACC AG11,180-1,93 %
LENZING AG105,00-0,76 %
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG6,960+4,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.