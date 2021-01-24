The ATX conquered 3000 for the first time in 11 months. News came from Andritz, Porr, Kapsch TrafficCom, S&T (2), Lenzing, Wienerberger, SBO, Vienna Insurance Group, OMV, Pierer Mobility, Do&Co, Andritz (2), Palfinger, Vienna Airport, voestalpine, Strabag, Austrian Post. And these four companies reached the semifinals of http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 1,84% to 3.002,26 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 7,98%. Up to now there were 11 days with a positive and 4 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,8% away, from the low 7,98%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Wednesday with 1,17%, the weakest is Friday with -0,82%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 19,47% in front of Lenzing 11,32% ...

