EQS-News / 25/01/2021 / 12:34 UTC+8 Attachment:http://www.goldpac.com/en/images/article/20210125sdzavv.pdf Goldpac Cooperating with TMC to Release the Smart Security Chip Operating System "CardArmour" with Independent I ntellectual Property Recently, CardArmour, a security chip operating system jointly developed by Goldpac and TMC was officially released. Th is system has independent intellectual property rights, can combine well with the GUOXIN MICRO's "Super Financial Chip ", and will provide intensive technology platform of the hardware chips and system software for artificial intelligent kiosks. This is another imminent step for China's smart security chip provider and payment product provider, represented by TMC and Goldpac, in catching up with the international advanced level. Also, this system will be an important component of "Super Financial Chip" ecosystem. Similar to WINDOWS/MAC system or Linux systems of PC, Android/ Apple systems of smart phones, smart security chips also need operating systems to run. Domestic smart security chips, especially the ones in the financial industry, have integrated with a large number of foreign operating systems. These systems are relatively rigid, causing constraints to new applications for the rapid development of financial industry in China. Considering the current challenging environment and the long run, the domestic financial industry may be affected. Johnson LIU, SVP of Goldpac, said:"CardArmour is another cooperation upgrading between Goldpac and TMC after the joint launch of the first domestic China Chip, which is embedded with dual applications in a single chip, has been used in EMV credit card since 2018. Facing the challenges and embracing the opportunities in the new era, TMC and Goldapc both deeply realize that mastering key technology with independent intellectual property rights is the only way to enter international competition." ZOU zhongren, vice marketing president of TMC, said :"CardArmour is a creative software operating system based on TMC's security chip hardware. This product is expected to complement the shortcomings of China in the field, and help China's financial payment industry to completely get rid of the shackles of foreign software and accelerate the overall progress of the financial IC card replacement project. The core code of CardArmour has been completely rewritten,streamlined and optimized. As a result, the user space is larger, the running speed is faster, and the waste of computing resources is effectively reduced. Furthermore, the operating system is tightly integrated with the security chip, enabling robust security protection ability of the hardware, and builds a safety bridge for the system application to connect effectively with industry's ecosystem. At the same time, CardArmour meets the security requirements of UnionPay or EMV embedded software, and its level of financial security protection has been ranked first in the world, which can strengthen the risk management for the financial payment industry, as well as ensure that financial industry can reduce costs and increase efficiency and achieve high quality and healthy development. In addition to applications in financial industry, CardArmour as a fundamental and universal operating system software, is also suitable for the security chip applications in areas such as mobile communications, automotive electronics, smart home, Internet of Things, digital currency wallet and so on. In the future, both Goldpac and TMC will extend the application of this operating system to more industries and fields, support the protection barrier by establishing and improving the information security platform in China, and build the ecological circle of manufacturers at all levels of upstream and downstream industrial chain through combining the hardware. As a leader in security chips, TMC has been working with many well-known domestic and overseas manufacturers to build an ecosystem of "Super Smart Chips", and will constantly enrich and improve the whole product system and value chain partners. The launch of CardArmour security chip operating system, and the cooperation between TMC and Goldpac, is an important symbol of the development of the "Super Smart Chip" ecosystem. In the future, TMC and Goldpac will continue to deepen cooperation according to the diversified development of the business, with a target of making a new breakthrough in the commercialization of emerging technologies and further promoting the great era of financial inclusion in China. - End - About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315.Hk) With over 27 years' of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, Goldpac is committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient. The company specializes in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing services, system platforms and other total solutions for a wide range of businesses, financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retail sectors. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com or contact at goldpac@goldpac.com. 