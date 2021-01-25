The documentary "Apocalypse of Plague Prevention", co-produced by Discovery Media Group, Intellectual Chinese and Xigua Video, premiered globally on January 22 at 0:00 local time on Xigua Video. The documentary is a true record of the measures taken by countries around the world to combat the epidemic in 2020. At the same time, the documentary objectively and detailedly shows China's valuable experience in the fight against the epidemic, and has received strong praise from mainstream media and netizens.

Scientific prevention drives the restart of work and helps the community to operate effectively

The documentary "Apocalypse of Plague Prevention" focuses on China's various measures in the fight against the COVID-19, including the deployment of medical resources, the application of science and technology, and the emotional expression of individual volunteers, against the backdrop of different epidemic prevention policies around the world, and presents a comprehensive view of China's power in the fight against the COVID-19.

Vaccine development eases global outbreak through international collaboration

On December 31, 2020, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council released that Sinopharm China's inactivated vaccine has been approved for conditional marketing by the State Drug Administration (SDA), and the vaccine has a protection rate of 79.34%. Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission and head of the vaccine research and development task force of the State Council's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism, said the COVID-19 vaccine will be available free of charge for all.

Xie Xiaoliang, director of the Center for High Precision Innovation in Future Genetic Diagnostics at Peking University, said that for this genetic sequencing of the COVID-19, Chinese scientists took only one month to announce the sequencing results to the world. With the gene sequence of the virus, the vaccine development work also started rapidly on this basis.

As globalization moves forward, the race against the spread of the epidemic remains unfinished. Although the COVID-19 vaccine has been successfully developed, there is still a long way to go in terms of the vaccination in a global perspective. What is believed is that technology will eventually triumph over viruses, and this is the core concept that "Apocalypse of Plague Prevention" conveys to the audience.

