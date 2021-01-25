Swedish automotive software specialist joins Kvaser's TA network

MOLNDAL, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diadrom Software AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Diadrom Holding AB (publ), has joined Kvaser's Technical Associate (TA) network. The company is a well-known automotive diagnostics software provider within Sweden and many of the Gothenburg-based company's customers use Kvaser interfaces and dataloggers between their test tool and the device under test, primarily in the automotive sector, but also in medical and marine.

Diadrom's software portfolio follows the complete product lifecycle with embedded software and tools that include communication stacks, bootloaders and cyber security, test automation and diagnostics, through to OEM aftermarket test.

Jonas Hellberg, Head of Product Development, Diadrom Software, a subsidiary of Diadrom Holdings AB: "We have supported Kvaser hardware for a number of years and see an opportunity to build out our ecosystem, providing one point of purchase for embedded software development projects. CAN features in many of our projects and with an evolution to CAN FD in applications such as radar, Kvaser's strong reputation and experience in CAN and CAN FD helps us meet those customer needs with confidence."

"With open libraries and a free API, Diadrom has a similar ethos to Kvaser. The company has experience throughout the product lifecycle, creating systems that interact with R&D, production and aftermarket processes; something that we at Kvaser share. We welcome them to Kvaser's ecosystem and look forward to a fruitful collaboration," commented Silvia Kuller, head of European Sales at Kvaser AB.

To find out more about Diadrom and its product offering, please visit https://www.kvaser.com/associates/diadrom-software-ab/

About Kvaser:

With 40 years of CAN development experience and over 100 CAN-related products to its name, Kvaser AB (www.kvaser.com) is the CAN expert, bringing its deep knowledge in the field of CAN to industries that include Automotive, Avionics, Building Automation, Domestic Appliances, Hydraulic Equipment, Industrial Automation, Maritime, Medical, Military, Railway, Telecoms and Textiles.

Kvaser is headquartered in Mölndal, Sweden, with regional offices in Mission Viejo, CA in the United States; Shanghai, China, and Hong Kong. Kvaser AB has a global network of highly knowledgeable Qualified Resellers and Technical Associates. To find the nearest Kvaser supplier to you, please visit www.kvaser.com/products-services/where-to-buy

About Diadrom:

Diadrom Holding AB is a leading software company within Diagnostics of high-tech products. Diagnostics is an area with long term growth due to the ever-increasing software complexity of advanced products. Diadrom was founded in 1999 and is traded on NASDAQ OMX First North Growth Market under the ticker DIAH. www.diadrom.se

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425092/Diadrom_image.jpg