F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions

This successful long-running partnership continues to evolve and bring haematology testing innovations to laboratories, globally

The new agreement aims to utilise the IT systems to lead to improved clinical decision making and customer experience

Blood disorders have a high impact, not only for patients but for society as a whole, accounting for a third of all central laboratory tests1





Basel, 25 January 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that, on 14 December, 2020, it signed a Global Business Partnership Agreement* (GBP) with Sysmex. Under this new framework, the parties renewed their commitment to the long standing Distribution, Sales and Service (DSS) agreement, allowing Roche to continue to distribute Sysmex haematology products, including instruments and reagents.2 This GBP sees the introduction of an IT Solutions Collaboration Agreement. In the newly defined collaboration, the two companies have agreed to utilise their respective IT platforms to improve customer experience, in the short to mid-term, with a longer term ambition to use the IT systems to lead to improved clinical decision making. The GBP agreement will run until the end of 2030.

"Roche is committed to supporting improvements in haematology testing, which helps patients with the diagnosis and management of blood diseases, as diverse as anemia and leukaemia", said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. "Extending our longstanding partnership with Sysmex underscores our unique synergy and our objective to offer our customers high-quality haematology solutions to improve the testing efficiency in central laboratories in hospitals and commercial laboratories, ultimately benefiting the millions of patients living with blood disorders."

The burden of blood disorders is very high, not only for patients but for society as a whole. Recent studies estimated that, in Europe, 80 million people suffer from haematological disorders and the economic impact of blood disorders in Europe amounts to EUR 23 billion per year, mostly in healthcare expenditure. Improved management is a key factor to counteract the rise of this economic burden for healthcare and society.3

About the Roche and Sysmex partnership

In 1999, Sysmex and Roche entered into a Distributorship Sales and Service Agreement (DSS), under which Roche distributed Sysmex hematology products and provided services in overseas markets. This mutually beneficial arrangement has since advanced as demands for haematology testing have evolved, with greater focus on automation of manual processes and streamlining workflow, expanding the utility of haematological parameters so as to support diagnosis, monitoring and treatment across disease areas, beyond routine testing. In 2018, Roche and Sysmex entered into a non-exclusive collaboration agreement to offer Total Laboratory Solutions (TLS). This means that customers who want to purchase products for clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, and hematology testing from one vendor, could do so seamlessly with Roche and Sysmex.

The GBP agreement will allow Roche and Sysmex to deliver tailored haematology solutions to new and existing customers, while having the benefits of working with a single provider. Streamlining testing efficiency and effectiveness are an important part of a laboratory's remit. Having the opportunity to integrate the technologies from two leading IVD companies, while simultaneously having a single service provider, can support laboratories to improve their testing solution and service delivery. Utilising a single service provider can simplify laboratory workflows, inventory management and service solutions, while maintaining access to high-quality, market-leading systems and solutions. The partnership will also strive to develop a joint framework to ensure and promote connectivity through standardisation of cybersecurity measures.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .





*Overview of the Global Business Partnership Agreement (GBP)

Date of agreement: December 14, 2020

Content: Stipulates a global partnership between Sysmex and Roche and includes three individual agreements (DSS, TLS, and IT Solutions Collaboration Agreement)

Duration: January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2030 (DSS expires on August 31, 2026)

Information contained in this press release is current as of the date of the announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.





All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



References

[1] Roche internal data

[2] Territories include Greece, South Africa,Finland, Baltic Territory, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Central America, Australia and New Zealand.

[3] Green T, Bron D, Chomienne C, Duyvené de Wit T, de Haas F, Engert A, Hagenbeek A, Jäger U, MacIntyre E, Muckenthaler M, Smand C, Sonneveld P. Costs of haematological disease high and rising. Lancet Haematol 2016







