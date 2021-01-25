DataGalaxy, an innovative start-up specializing in collaborative data cataloging and governance, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in France. During the assessment, The company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace, such as learning opportunities, relationships and culture resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in France.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"We are really thrilled DataGalaxy was elected Best Place To Work. At our fast growing pace, it is an everyday challenge to develop a caring and effective work environment. We would like to thank and congratulate everyone in our great team for achieving this tremendous success" said Lazhar Sébastien, Co founders of the company.

"We're humbled and proud with the Best Place to Work results, which testify the choices we have made! We work hard everyday to ensure that we are providing an environment where our employees are happy and where they have the opportunity to grow personally and professionally!" said Luchino, Talent Acquisition Manager.

"It is clear that DataGalaxy employees continue to demonstrate a strong collective spirit despite the pandemic and are willing to help one another to achieve their common goal" said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for France.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

