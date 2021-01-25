Gowing Bros has become the first major customer of the LAVO 40 kWh battery in Australia. The system, which features an electrolyzer and domestic fuel-cell tech, will be market-ready in June.From pv magazine Australia From 1868 to 2006, the Gowings department store was a cornerstone of Sydney life. Last week, the investment company Gowing Bros, which has existed in parallel for much of that time, became a cornerstone investor in LAVO, an Australian "lifestyle company" that is developing domestic hydrogen energy-storage tech. In partnership with the University of New South Wales' hydrogen research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...