AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in technological digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) is one of the 7 high-potential companies selected by Midcap Partners for 2021.

According to activities within the Group and its market, Midcap Partners confirms the continued strong potential for upgrading and reiterates the Buy rating and TP of €7, i.e. a growth of 100% compared to the stock market price of January 20th

The 2021 selection of MidCap Partners is available online at the AudioValley Group website: Selection 2021 Midcap Partners

2020 annual revenue

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 after market close

