DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom launches a new Tier III data center in Novosibirsk for 300 racks

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom launches a new Tier III data center in Novosibirsk for 300 racks 25-Jan-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rostelecom launches a new Tier III data center in Novosibirsk for 300 racks Moscow, Russia - January 25, 2021 - Rostelecom group (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest integrated digital service provider in Russia, today announces the launch of a new Tier III data center in Novosibirsk, with 3 MW of power capacity, serving 300 client racks spread across three machine rooms. The new data-center meets the Tier III standards for infrastructure resilience, functionality and capacity. With all reserved infrastructure systems in place, it allows for better connectivity and uninterrupted maintenance thanks to continuous electricity supply and independent telecommunication routes, to meet the performance levels businesses depend on. The new data center will provide the entire range of services, already available across Rostelecom's data center network, including colocation, telecommunication services, the IaaS could infrastructure, backup and recovery solutions, administration and other services. Pavel Kaplunov, Vice President for Cloud Services, commented: "The regional expansion of our high performing data center network is the priority for this year. In addition to this new facility in Novosibirsk, we plan to commission second queues in the Yekaterinburg and Udomlya data centers, as well as to start construction in Nizhniy Novgorod. Together with this geographical expansion, we are committed to maintain the highest operational levels in line with the Tier III standards. By creating resilient infrastructures and ensuring seamless operations we aim to put in place a unified quality benchmark across all of our facilities. We believe that the geographically distributed nature of the network we are building will serve for clients' benefit enabling them to improve efficiencies and enjoy additional services". In 2021, Rostelecom Data Centers ("RTK-DC") is preparing for the launch of two new facilities in Moscow, including a data center for 330 racks and the first queue of a Tier IV certified data center for 500 racks. * * * Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC) is a holding company of Rostelecom's center of competences for data center services and infrastructure, cloud, data traffic exchange and CDN. RTK-DC deploys a growing network of data centres providing access to a wide choice of network service geographically distributed across Russia. The combined capacity of its data canter network is powered by 12,500 racks. Key facilities include a site in Moscow and regional data centers in Saint Petersburg, Udomlya, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk. * * * Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of broadband users stands at over 13.4 mln users, it has more than 10.7 mln pay-TV customers, over 5.8 mln of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with over 44 mln subscribers and the industry-leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: - Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; - The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; - the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; - the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; - the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; - the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; - economic outlook and industry trends; - the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; - other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: - risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; - risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; - risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; - technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; - other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 92125 EQS News ID: 1162791 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)