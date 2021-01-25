Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc am Samstagabend, schon laufende Kursrallye und nicht nur ein "Zock mit Tenbagger-Potenzial"...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS4F ISIN: SE0009921588 Ticker-Symbol: BHJC 
Frankfurt
25.01.21
09:55 Uhr
9,995 Euro
-0,125
-1,24 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,99510,36010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2021 | 08:53
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bilia AB: Bilia's investment in sustainability continues with start of rim repair

Bilia, being one of Europe's largest car dealership chains, now continues its investment in sustainability and complements the car dismantling operation within Bilia Reuse with rim repair. Rim repair is a new service which will be offered our customers as a part of Bilia's business model to be a One Stop Shop, that provides the car owner with everything the car needs. For those customers that today store their wheels at Bilia's tyre hotels, this is a service which will be of great interest, and we believe that it will be of interest also for new customers.

As a first step in the investment in rim repair Bilia has entered an acquisition agreement of 80 per cent of the shares in Felgteknikk Norge AS. The company is a smaller family business, which recently moved into a new facility with modern production equipment. As a next step Bilia intends to expand the rim repair business to Sweden.

Bilia's target for 2025 is to store 600,000 wheels for customers at Bilia's tyre hotels. Today about 375,000 wheels are stored on behalf of customers. Bilia's target for 2025 is to repair 100,000 rims per year. The investment is expted to contribute to Bilia's turnover in 2025 by about SEK 250 M.

"Rim repair contributes to a more sustainable society through the reuse of materials. It will be an important part of our business offer to Bilia's customers. I am happy that we through the acquisition of Felgteknikk Norge AS get access to the skills and production capacity built up by this company", says Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO at Bilia.

Gothenburg, January 25, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealership chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

Attachment

  • Bilia's investment in sustainability continues with start of rim repair (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00f1c36a-d4af-4209-a7fc-a5a9787928b4)

BILIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.