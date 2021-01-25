Ecopetrol has announced plans to develop six new solar projects, which will bring its total installed PV capacity to 155 MW by the end of this year.State-owned oil producer Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos (Ecopetrol) has said that it will build six solar parks across Colombia's Meta, Huila, Antioquia and Bolívar regions. CEO Felipe Bayón said that the new projects will be finalized by the end of this year. It already has two operational solar facilities in the country's Meta department, and the new installations will bring its total installed PV capacity to 155 MW. "These projects are part of ...

