The tender was launched by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). Interested developers will have time until February 15 to submit their offers.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched a tender for the construction of a floating PV pilot facility at an unspecified location. Interested developers will have time until February 15 to submit their offers. The project proposals will have to be submitted through DEWA's Supplier Relationship Management online platform. The agency did not release more details on the project. When DEWA unveiled its plans for floating PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...