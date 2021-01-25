The Tunisian government hopes to build six solar plants in its latest procurement round, with capacities of 10 MW each, in addition to 10 smaller solar arrays, each up to 1 MW in size.Tunisia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has kicked off a fifth tender to develop and build several solar power plants up to 10 MW in size. Through this tender, the government aims to build six solar power plants with installed power capacities of 10 MW each and 1o smaller solar arrays of 1 MW in size. The deadline to submit project proposals is March 25, 2021. Selected projects will sell electricity ...

