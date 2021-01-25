Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-01-25 09:55 CET -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on January 25, 2021, to approve the application of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and to list its 3,459,081 unsecured bonds with the face value of EUR 2.8 (Pro Kapital Grupp unsecured bond 31.10.2024, ISIN code: EE3300001676) on Baltic Bond List. The first trading day of AS Pro Kapital Grupp bonds will be January 27, 2021 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name AS Pro Kapital Grupp Issuer's short name PKG ISIN code EE3300001676 Securities maturity date 31.10.2024 Nominal value of one security 2.8 EUR Number of securities 3,459,081 Total nominal value 9,685,426.80 EUR Orderbook short name PKGB080024A Coupon rate 8% Coupon payment dates 2 times per year 10th Business Day of January and July The Prospectus of AS Pro Kapital Grupp is attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836949