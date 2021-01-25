Kopy Goldfields produced 53koz of gold equivalent in FY20 following the reverse takeover by Amur Zoloto and plans to grow organically to 100koz within five years. This does not include the substantial potential of the 1.8Moz Krasny project, where Kopy retains 49% ownership. Kopy Goldfields is investigating a possible listing on the Nasdaq Nordic main market, which could enhance its appeal to a broader range of investors.

