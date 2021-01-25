YDX Innovation Corp.: Purple Mage to Debut PMM for Upcoming Mobapool Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company"). Purple Mage Advisors, a subsidiary of YDX Innovation, is pleased to announce the implementation of its Purple Mage Metric (PMM) for League of Legends (LoL), in collaboration with Mobapool's upcoming League of Legends challenge. The PMM was created by Purple Mage as an industry standard measurement for ranking player performance and efficiency. Similar to a quarterback rating (QBR) in American Football or Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in Baseball, the PMM aims to measure player performance by analyzing key in-game metrics. These metrics are analyzed and then computed into a score which is used to rank players amongst their peers.

The Mobapool League of Legends challenge is a fully online and free to enter esports event with a $1,000 prize pool. Mobapool has partnered with Amuka Esports to provide the best League of Legends talent from the region. The event will be held on February 13th, 2021 at 3:00pm EST with a 5v5 tournament format, hosting eight teams. The tournament is a round-robin style with the top four teams advancing to the semi-final stage, where the championship match will be a best-of-three format. Viewers can follow along with tournament and vote on match winners using the Mobapool app.

The integration will work by displaying the PMM score below the name of each player on the head-to-head matchups within the Mobapool app. The PMM will help participants decide which player is more efficient and help Mobapool with deciding their head-to-head parings. This is the first time that Purple Mage will be deploying their PMM at a live esports event. "Having our PMM integrated into the Mobapool League of Legends challenge is a big step towards implementing a standard measurement of player performance across the esports industry," said Arnoldas Dogelis, President of Purple Mage.

"We are thrilled to launch the Purple Mage Metric ahead of schedule and to showcase it with great partners like Mobapool. Creating the standard measurement of player performance is an ambitious goal and is critical to start adopting it in events and start connecting with the gaming community. We look forward to a busy year for Purple Mage and the exciting possibilities with so many online tournaments and partners that could benefit from our services." Stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

About Mobapool:

Mobapool is a free esports entertainment platform that allows users to predict winners on head-to-head matchups within a variety of different esports titles. Mobapool uses real esports matches with live pool updates so users can select who they think will win head-to-head matchups based on total kills. Compete with friends and win prizes by selecting the most winners. Visit www.mobapool.net to learn more.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: the intention to acquire Amuka Esports; new projects by Purple Mag; the statement that 2021 will be a busy year for Purple Mage and bring exciting possibilities. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Transaction, including: that the Company's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and VR; the inability to bring Virtual Reality to consumers directly and offer expertise in immersive technologies; and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Company, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625645/Purple-Mage-to-Debut-PMM-for-Upcoming-Mobapool-Event