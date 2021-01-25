Bohemia, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCQB: AMPG) announced today that they have appointed Matthew Kappers to the AmpliTech Board of Directors.





CEO, Fawad Maqbool commented, "We are proud to announce the selection of Matthew Kappers to AMPG's Board of Directors. Matt is a seasoned financial and business professional and will be on the Audit, Nominating and Governance, and Compensation Committees as well as serving as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. We look forward to the expert guidance business experience Matt will bring to us."

Mr. Kappers brings 35 years of professional experience in Management, Operations, and Finance and holds his MBA in Management from Miami University. Mr. Kappers received his Bachelor of Economics and Business Administration from Vanderbilt University.

Prior to joining AmpliTech, Mr. Kappers was Partner and Managing Director for Concordia Financial, managing mergers and acquisitions. He has served on several boards including YMCA of Cincinnati, Freedom Baseball Club and Court Solutions, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

CONTACT: Fawad Maqbool, CEO, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (631) 521-7831

