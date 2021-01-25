Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER") is an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents to provide online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals. CER today provides shareholders and investors with an update on its business development.

CER has developed and launched its Online Psychological Counselling Training Program for K-12 teachers. A United Nations report states that from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers were immediately tasked with implementing distance learning modalities, often without sufficient guidance, training, or resources. Teachers across the globe were largely unprepared to support a seamless transition in learning and adapt to new teaching methodologies. Likewise, students and their families currently need more help than ever due to the unexpected impact of the pandemic on individuals and their families. Therefore, it is critical to provide teachers with the help and tools needed to navigate these unprecedented challenges, most especially in light of the psychological burden COVID-19 has placed on individuals at large.

All of CER's training programs launched during the span of the COVID-19 pandemic were created in direct response to market demand, especially from the teacher community. These include CER's Online Psychological Counselling Training Program, as well as CER's other new teachers' training programs announced in 2020 such as its Online Teachers' Manners and Etiquette Training Programs as well as its Online IT Proficiency Training Program.

To date, approximately 100,000 K-12 teachers have participated in CER's online training programs since these programs were launched in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digitalization process of classrooms and changed the education landscape indefinitely. Now, more than ever, online education and educational technology is in great demand. CER is perfectly poised to cater towards the intensified e-learning market demands which have arisen as a direct result of the pandemic.

"We are very pleased by the progress of our online training programs, which are continuously updated to meet the current demands. Because of COVID-19, teachers and students have had to adapt to novel learning and communication methods; the overwhelming majority of these methods have involved a shift from in-person learning to online education. As one of the earliest online education training platforms, the CER platform provides a vertically blended learning, teaching, research and management system for a student-teacher-school-parent community. Our unique and comprehensive blend of education resources and services provides CER with great long-term revenue potential," said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO, China Education Resources.

In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing educational system from memory-based learning to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has over 1 million kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal.

