GB Sciences Begins Proof of Concept Studies with Michigan State University for the Treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. ("GBS"), has executed a Sponsored Research Agreement with Michigan State University (MSU) to obtain valuable proof-of-concept data to support the use of their new proprietary cannabinoid containing complex mixtures (CCCM) for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) and associated hyperinflammatory conditions such as macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. CRS, MAS, and ARDS are the leading causes of deaths in COVID-19 patients. GBS' CCCM were designed to reduce the life-threatening levels of specific cytokines and pro-inflammatory processes triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infections, while preserving those immune functions and cytokines that are necessary for fighting the viral infection.

"The human primary blood cell screens performed at MSU are state-of-the-science models for evaluating the effects of compounds on the human immune system, permitting assessment of the anti-inflammatory potential of GBS' cannabinoid containing complex mixtures," explained Dr. Norbert Kaminski, Director of the Institute for Integrative Toxicology, Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology, and Director of the Center for Research on Ingredient Safety at MSU. "Our unique human immune cell models allow us to measure the immune modulating properties of these CCCM mixtures on the full complement of immune cell types while these immune cells are interacting with each other, like they naturally do in the human body. In addition, our human immune cell systems offer the precision to measure specific cytokines that are being released from various immune cell types in response to immunological stimuli in the presence of GBS' CCCM."

"MSU's human immune cell models will also be used to assess the impact of GBS' CCCM on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, those white blood cells responsible for immunity against a virus, to further GBS' therapeutic goal of downregulating the production of specific cytokines released in response to viral infections. We look forward to working on these promising studies with Dr. Kaminski to further the development of our novel therapies for cytokine release syndrome, MAS, and ARDS in COVID-19 patients, which pose a global health risk during this pandemic and beyond," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of both GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. "If successful, data from this preclinical study would be used as part of the support for an Independent New Drug (IND)-filing with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of GBS' CCCM to treat the potentially-fatal Cytokine Release Syndrome associated with COVID-19 and other dangerous hyperinflammatory conditions."

About GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX), through their Canadian entity, GBS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a dedicated biopharmaceutical research and cannabinoid-based drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations for safe, standardized, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions in both the pharmaceutical and wellness markets.

About Michigan State University

Michigan State University is the nation's pioneer land-grant university and one of the top research universities in the world. Every day, Spartans work to solve the most pressing global challenges while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community. Located in East Lansing, three miles east of Michigan's capitol in Lansing, MSU's campus is one of the biggest and greenest in the nation. Top-ranked programs, high-caliber opportunities and an inclusive, collaborative community enable Spartan students to create powerful, personalized paths and to compete with the best in the world. https://msu.edu

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Contact Information:

GB Sciences, Inc.,

3550 West Teco Avenue,

Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297

info@gbsciences.com

GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

200-900 Morrison Drive

Ottawa, Ontario, K2H8K7

Michael Farley, PhD President & Director

michael@gbsglobalbiopharma.com

