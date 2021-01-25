Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) (FSX: CD0) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Empathy Plant Co.

The trademark has been secured with the CIPO,and positioning for North American harmonization has commenced. Empathy Plant Co. is a plant-based protein brand with 100% compostable packaging to support the company's sustainability vision.

CANBUD has entered the plant-based protein market via the Empathy Plant Co. brand with 5 SKUs already assembled and a rich developmental pipeline. This offering will be the only certified 100% compostable packaging plant-based wellness brand on the market. Furthermore, the products are naturally sweetened, zero sugar added, non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, soy-free, and available in multiple flavours, positioning this brand amongst industry leaders Vega, Sunwarrior, and Garden of Life.

CANBUD's VP of Marketing, Adrian Burke offers his thoughts: "With the introduction of the Empathy Plant Company we will be the first (and only) certified 100% compostable plant-based wellness brand. We believe product packaging cannot be a part of the problem. Unless we take a stand on the use of plastic, packaging norms will continue to exist and as a steward of the Earth, we cannot allow this to happen. Our next step is to then change the tone of the conversation. Traditionally the plant-based dialogue has been one of extreme divisiveness; meat eater versus vegan. If we are to shift the needle, we believe more empathetic conversations need to be had. We need to understand each others' points of view and not instil shame or fear. Only when this conversation moves forward will we be able to align our sustainability goals with cultural opinions. Inclusion is our tone...and an empathetic mindset will help drive the results we would like to see. Ultimately that's having more people incorporate plant-based offerings into their diets."

According to Emergen Research: Plant-Based Protein Market to Be Worth USD 16.63 Billion By 2027.

The increasing adoption of organic food in the food & beverage industry and a growing preference for vegetarian diets are driving the demand for the plant-based protein market.

With Empathy Plant Co. at an advanced stage of product development, it is positioning for a strong Direct to Consumer (DTC) offering and aggressively scaling strategically through specialty, food, drug, and mass channels. You can follow all the developments of Empathy Plant Co. via Instagram.com/empathyplantco

Options grant

The Company has granted 300,000 incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company. The options have an exercise price of 22 cents, and a term of 4 years expiring on January 20, 2025.

About Canbud Distribution Corp.

Canbud Distribution Corp. is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.

