ScalaHosting LLC: Joomla Selected ScalaHosting as Exclusive VPS Hosting Partner

The company commits to technology inclusiveness through unique products with a strong focus on the VPS space.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / ScalaHosting is once again making headlines in the highly competitive web hosting industry. It is now the Platinum Global Sponsor and exclusive Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting partner for Joomla. The collaboration offers Joomla users unprecedented access to fully-managed Cloud VPS plans.

Already recognized as a leading web hosting service provider, ScalaHosting has long established a reputation as the VPS hosting resource for everyone. The partnership with Joomla aims to further boost technology diversity in what has become a highly monopolistic space.

What ScalaHosting and Joomla are Bringing to the Table

As part of the partnership deal, ScalaHosting and Joomla will offer a customized product bundle. This bundle will package ScalaHosting Managed Cloud VPS, SPanel, and the Joomla Content Management System (CMS).

Many already recognize ScalaHosting's Managed Cloud VPS Hosting plans as innovative. Aside from leading-edge performance, they come with unique features that help users break away from increasing licensing fees.

Package Details

ScalaHosting Fully Managed Cloud VPS

24/7 Ask-Anything Live Technical Support

Daily remote backups

SShiled security protection

Industry-leading SPanel control panel - a cPanel/WHM alternative

Feature-rich Joomla CMS

Opt for Technology Diversity Today

Major brands have increasingly monopolized the technology space. This behavior has led to increased licensing fees and fewer viable options for consumers. To help mitigate this, ScalaHosting has long built and introduced cutting-edge products of its own.

These full-featured options include:

SPanel

The SPanel Web Hosting Control Panel is entirely cPanel compliant. The cross-platform capability allows users to port over to the new platform seamlessly. SPanel is easy to use and comes with zero licensing fees so that users can handle multiple sites on their VPS plans at no additional cost.

SShield

Recognizing that everyone needs highly competent cybersecurity protection, ScalaHosting introduced SShield. This next-generation product works in real-time to mitigate cyberattacks' risk with an observed success rate of up to 99.998%.

SWordPress Manager

Those seeking to deploy WordPress will benefit from the SWordPress Manager. The plugin allows the seamless management of multiple sites on this popular CMS. Lightweight and easy-to-use, SWordPress was designed for optimal performance.

Making the Internet a Better Place

The team at ScalaHosting has spent years working towards improving Internet experiences. Speed, reliability, security, and other vital elements contribute to this. As a result of their innovative offerings, the ScalaHoting brand has become synonymous with VPS.

ScalaHosting continues to expand and is continually welcoming new members to its family. As part of this growth, it has been increasing the number of hosting locations available to users. The latest expansion takes them to the Hawthorne Datacenter in New York.

About ScalaHosting Inc.

ScalaHosting was founded in 2007 to make VPS hosting a resource that anyone could use to build amazing things. Championing scalable performance and innovative technologies, they've challenged the world to make the web faster, more convenient, and affordable.

About Joomla!

Joomla! is one of the most popular website software, thanks to its global community of developers and volunteers, who make sure the platform is user-friendly, extendable, multilingual, accessible, responsive, search engine optimized, and more. The popular CMS has increased its market domination by more than 1 percentage point in 2020 and it keeps growing.

Name: Scala Hosting LLC

Email: sales@scalahosting.com

Organization: Scala Hosting LLC

Address: 1999 Bryan Street, Suite 900. Dallas, Texas 75201, USA

Phone: +1 (866) 894-8284

Website: https://www.scalahosting.com

