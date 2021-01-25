NFP Appoints NHL Legend Pat LaFontaine as an Ambassador for Sports and Entertainment Group

Partnership sets course for meaningful growth with the active involvement of a dedicated ambassador

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP , a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Pat LaFontaine, one of the greatest players in National Hockey League (NHL) history, will serve as an ambassador for its Sports and Entertainment Group.

LaFontaine is a hockey legend whose love for sports and commitment to communities across North America align well with NFP's values. LaFontaine scored 468 goals and had 545 assists over 15 seasons with the New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers. He represented the United States in two Olympic Games and was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017.

Since retiring from the NHL in 1998, LaFontaine has played an active role in the Companions in Courage Foundation, an organisation that builds interactive game rooms in children's hospitals throughout North America. In 2000, he received the Patriot Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society in recognition of his contribution to military morale throughout his career. In April 2003, LaFontaine was recognised with the International Humanitarian Award by the Gift of Life Foundation, an organisation focused on delivering care to children suffering from heart disease in third world countries.

"I couldn't imagine a better collaboration than this one between NFP and Pat LaFontaine," said Bill Daly, deputy commissioner and chief legal officer at the NHL. "Both at the top of their fields; both committed to achieving excellence and helping others; and both wonderful partners and friends of the National Hockey League."

"We're delighted to have Pat LaFontaine serve as an ambassador for our Sports and Entertainment Group," said Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP. "Pat is among the highest quality individuals. His character and selfless commitment to improving the lives of others make him the ideal partner for NFP. With shared values, a commitment to growth and a belief in the positive impact we can make for our clients and communities, there is no limit to what we can achieve together."

"I am thrilled to serve as an ambassador for the Sports and Entertainment Group at NFP," said LaFontaine. "NFP takes a people-first approach, which is a critical element for me. The quality of the solutions NFP delivers, their clear commitment to communities around the globe, and their focus on growth and innovation align well with my personal and professional values."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance brokerage and consultancy providing specialised general insurance, group benefits, pension and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of more than 5,800 employees in the UK, Ireland and across the globe. Our professionals support diverse client needs through investments in innovative technologies and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

