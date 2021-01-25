Halberd Corporation's Research Breakthrough - Qualitative & Quantitative Measurement of Covid-19 Antigens and/or Antibodies

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) research produces qualitative and quantitative diagnostic methodology to detect the presence of the SARS-COV-2 antigen/antibody in a bodily fluid test sample. This technology could be used to quantify the antigen/antibody levels present and degree of infection, degree of protection and susceptibility to infection. This is in contrast to many widely used diagnostic tests which provide only a positive or negative result for the presence of the antigen/antibody.

Dr. Patricio Reyes, Halberd Corporation's Chief Technical Officer, stated, "As disease variants become prevalent and as population infection levels rise, the need for more definitive testing information is imperative. Our technology could serve as a powerful clinical tool to help determine the presence and severity of COVID-19 and related diseases, monitor response to therapy, and allow the development of more effective treatment. It could also have worldwide economic impact because it could identify affected individuals who may need prompt or aggressive treatment that could shorten hospital stays and prevent long term complications as well as pinpoint infected patients who may not require costly therapeutic intervention or vaccination.

Dr. Felder, a prominent consultant to Halberd Corporation, observed, "This should have a profound effect on future research. The efficacy of treatment depends upon knowing not just that a given patient had certain results following an infection, but medical personnel must be able to identify the degree of infection and the number of antibodies present by the patient's immune response. These details are indispensable as a therapeutic tool."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO, added, "This could be a real breakthrough, allowing medical personnel to tailor the treatment to the specific needs of the patient! Being able to determine the level of infection and/or the level of antibodies, and not just their presence, could allow physicians to provide the exact level of care each patient needs, thereby conserving scarce resources for those who need it most. It could also help identify when a patient would need a boost to their immunity through re-vaccination or other treatment. It could also test the efficacy of a treatment or of a vaccine.

"We are currently in the process of applying for patent protection for this technology; until that time, we cannot divulge any further details. This development could be a huge market success throughout the entire world and a very effective weapon in the war on Covid-19 as well as its variants!"

Mr. Hartman continued, "When faced with a deadly disease, it simply does not suffice to get a vaccine and forget about it. People deserve more -- people need to know, even post-vaccination, if their antibody levels are sufficient to protect against infection."

To be added to Halberd's email subscriber list, click here and submit the form.

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," and "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625640/Halberd-Corporations-Research-Breakthrough--Qualitative-Quantitative-Measurement-of-Covid-19-Antigens-andor-Antibodies