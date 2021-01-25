Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Secures Order From Leading Natural Gas Infrastructure Company For Compressor Station In Australia

The Microturbines Will Provide Improved Power Reliability and Emissions Reductions

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading manufacturer of clean technology microturbine energy systems, announced today it recently received an order from Optimal Group Australia (www.optimalgroup.com.au), Capstone's exclusive Australian distributor, for eight dual-mode C65 microturbines. The order is expected to be commissioned by June 2021.

"Optimal continues to expand its Capstone business in all of our major market verticals, and this order is a great mid-stream opportunity with a new energy customer beyond what they have already achieved with majors like Santos and AGL," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine Corporation. "Optimal continues to deploy Capstone microturbines with creative energy solutions and a significant installed base of over 40 megawatts (MW) and growing," added Mr. Jamison.

The customer, a leading natural gas infrastructure company, owns and operates gas transmission and distribution assets that span every state and territory in mainland Australia. Capstone's low operating costs, long maintenance intervals, and dual-mode capabilities were top drivers for microturbine deployment by the natural gas infrastructure company.

Eight skid-mounted natural gas-fueled C65 microturbines will provide prime power generation to one of the company's remote compressor stations in Western Australia. The microturbine array will be installed in a dual-mode configuration, allowing customers to operate independently of the grid, or with the grid, in a load sharing capacity. Once commissioned, the microturbine systems will decrease the natural gas producer's operating costs and ensure that reliable power is delivered to the site.

"While Optimal has continued to develop a strong presence in the oil and gas industry, along with recent innovative projects with Australian energy majors such as Santos and AGL, we are excited to realize our first project in the gas transmission and distribution space," said Craig Dugan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Optimal Group. "This further demonstrates the benefits that are delivered by the reliability and flexibility of Capstone microturbines in remote and unmanned facilities," concluded Mr. Dugan.

Compressor stations push natural gas and petroleum products through a network of transmission pipelines. The station compresses the gas, thereby providing energy to move it through the pipeline. The country depends on the company's 15,000 kilometers of pipeline to connect 1.4 million Australian homes and businesses. In Western Australia, the pipelines stretch thousands of miles to supply gas to power major cities, towns, and remote mining operations.

Capstone microturbines support gas production by supplying clean, reliable power using pipeline-quality natural gas as fuel from remote natural gas compressor stations and central processing facilities to transfer stations, metering stations, and wellhead sites. Uninterrupted microturbine power can also mean increased production and lower utility bills for oil and gas producers, in addition to greater national energy security.

