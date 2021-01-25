DC Powered Servers Market Players Gain Ground in Fuel Cell and Battery Applications, Says Future Market Insights

DC powered server product manufacturers are pushing for research and development efforts towards minimizing power loss during conversion.

The DC powered servers market is projected to display a promising 8.2% CAGR for projection period from 2020 to 2030. While most data center server racks are powered through AC models, newer models allow for power through DC configurations as well. Reduced costs and functional advantages in terms of cooling, heat-related failures, and equipment density will drive growth of the industry in the long term

"In typical data centers, the loss in electrical power through converting alternating current (AC) to DC to AC to DC occurs for all power flowing into essential equipment. Gains in terms of efficiency gains have a magnifying effect by minimizing requirement for HVAC, influencing market developments," says the FMI study.

DC Powered Server Market - Important Takeaways

Data colocation applications display strong growth on the back of growing SME data assimilation uses.

Data centers are reflecting leading market share supported by wide spread use in information technology infrastructure.

North America, led by the United States is leading market for DC powered servers aided by major data processing requirements.

DC Powered Server Market - Driving Factors

The growing adoption of cloud computing in multiple end use applications is creating key growth opportunities.

Innovations in terms of faster connectivity such as fiber optic and 5G data transmission will drive demand.

DC Powered Server Market - Leading Constraints

Complexity in terms of voltage adjustments with DC powered servers in comparison to conventional AC products is a key obstacle to adoption.

Higher costs of retrofitting in terms of infrastructure is a major challenge hurting the prospects of sales.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The global pandemic of the covid-19 virus has moderately impacted operations for players in the DC powered server market. Capital preservation strategies and the resultant decline in IT infrastructure spending has hurt the demand for DC powered servers.

Further, supply chains have been impacted during the pandemic, and the shortage of raw materials and components during the crisis period, are key factors that are likely to impact the market in the short term. However, higher levels of work from home activities among consumers has boosted demand for server solutions, which will aid a faster recovery and long-term growth in the industry.

Competition Landscape

Some of the major players participating in the DC powered server market are Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, HPE, Intel Corporation, Lenovo, Vertiv and Perle among others

Players in the DC powered server market are largely involved in product development and launch strategies in addition to strategic collaborations to bolster their technological expertise and position in a rapidly growing market.

For instance, Transphorm Inc. a leader in GaN power conversion products has collaborated with Bel Power Solutions on wide bandgap power supply units for applications in routers, network switches, and data center servers. TYAN a major server platform manufacturer unveiled its portfolio of 1U, 2U and 4U HPC, AI DC server platforms in November 2020. Super Micro Computer Inc. unveiled the 2U Ultra-E short-depth is the latest update to Supermicro's growing NEBS (Network Equipment Building System) Level 3-certified server lineup.

FMI provides in-depth insights on the DC powered server market. The market is segmented in terms of type (DC-powered rackmount servers, DC-powered tower servers, DC-powered blade servers), power rating (12V DC power, 24V DC power, and 48V DC power), and application (telecom, data centers, IT enterprises, government, energy & utilities, and others), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

