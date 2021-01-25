With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on January 25, 2021 it has received announcement from AS "Grindeks" shareholder, mandatory takeover bid announcer SIA "Liplat Holding" on takeover bid results. SIA "Liplat Holding" after the mandatory takeover bid will own 9 276 522 shares or 96.78%. Full announcement in Latvian attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837021