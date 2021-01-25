Lucintel: The Energy Harvesting System Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8%-10% by 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global energy harvesting system market looks promising with opportunities in the home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and security industries. The global energy harvesting system market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $810 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 8%-10% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of energy harvesting system in home automation and wearable electronics industry, growing demand for clean energy, and increasing demand for power-efficient and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance.

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/energy-harvesting-system-market.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, various type of energy harvesting technology, such as light, vibration, thermal, and radio frequency are used in different end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that light energy harvesting system will remain the largest technology segment due to increasing adoption of solar energy in the building and home automation industry.

Within this market, building and home automation will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period driven by increasing demand of wireless networking and IoT for home automation system, which will drive the demand energy harvesting device and sensors.

North America will remain the largest region due to growing demand for building and home automation and advancement in IoT-based technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness on green energy and rising home automation demand supported by increasing construction and infrastructure activities in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include miniaturization of electronic products and introduction of modified PZT zirconate titanate with Nb, for piezoelectric devices in energy harvesting applications. ABB, STMicroelectronics, Advanced Linear Devices, Bionic Power, Fujitsu, EnOcean, and Texas Instruments are among the major energy harvesting system manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities for the energy harvesting system market by technology, end use industry, component, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Growth Opportunities in the global Energy Harvesting System Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and for in the global energy harvesting system market by technology, end use industry, component, and region as follows:

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Light

Vibration

Thermal

Radio Frequency

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Building and Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Security and Others

By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

Transducers

PMICs

Secondary Batteries

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy United Kingdom

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea

The Rest of the World

This more than 160-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625701/The-Energy-Harvesting-System-Market-is-Expected-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-8-10-by-2025