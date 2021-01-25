Tara Healthcare LLC: COVID Lockdowns Raise Questions About How To Get Suboxone

Tara Healthcare LLC offers Opioid recovery alternatives during the expected COVID lockdowns over the next couple of months.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Tara Healthcare LLC is pleased to announce that the company has made alternatives available to those who are suffering from Opioid addiction. The COVID lockdowns which may happen over the coming months may leave people wondering how to get suboxone products and services. With home delivery of the products, alcohol and drugs can be safely removed from the body without leaving home comforts. By maintaining meetings daily online, the important sense of group support is assured.

An initial step in the recovery from an addiction to opioids is the detox process. Often, those who are users are concerned about the pain associated with the withdrawal period. Science has come up with products to reduce the level of withdrawal symptoms. Because customers can now purchase suboxone online, detoxification can be completed at home, and the costs of the medication are covered by insurance.

The safety of clients is the highest priority. A medical evaluation is carried out at the home of the clients or any urgent care provider. The prescribing physician joins the local team using video chat to ensure that the client's safety is maintained, based on in-person vitals. The Gold Standard in Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) treatment is Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT). Contrary to some expectations, Medication Assisted Treatment usually does not occur in a rundown clinic, freely providing methadone to all comers. Although this scenario was often seen in the past, the industry's image and practices are changing. Recovery Delivered offers easy access to MAT from the patient's home.

Each week, patients meet with the medical professional via the secure platform. Unlike time-consuming and tedious weekly visits to a clinic or medical center under traditional protocols, MAT and Recovery Delivered is handled 100 percent online.

About the Facility:

Tara Healthcare LLC And Recovery Delivered has made it their mission to offer Medication Assisted Treatment to as many individuals in both rural communities and major cities as possible,

Media Contact:

Company: Tara Healthcare LLC

Address: New York NY

Email: Marcus@recoverydelivered.com

