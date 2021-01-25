Mercuryo Extends Its Service to the United States Market

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Mercuryo, today announced the expansion of its fiat-to-crypto gateway solution to the North American continent, beginning with the United States. Through a partnership with Zero Hash, Mercuryo.io will be opening access to customers in up to 51 US jurisdictions.

Mercuryo is a revolutionary fiat-to-crypto gateway service and is already in partnership with several European fintech businesses and cryptocurrency enterprises. It has achieved more than a 20x volume growth in the last six months, surpassing 450,000 users. Mercuryo.io today announced its ability to service customers in 51 US jurisdictions.

"We are excited about our new endeavor and entering the US market. Our vision is to build financial infrastructure that provides customers around the world with easy and fast access to cryptocurrencies," says Petr Kozyakov, CBDO, and a co-founder of Mercuryo.

"We are pleased that Mercuryo is leveraging the Zero Hash compliance and technology building blocks to service US customers," said Edward Woodford, CEO. "Zero Hash empowers innovators such as Mercuryo who are building Finance 2.0 by providing a turnkey and totally customizable solution for transactions in a regulated ecosystem."

Ever since cryptocurrencies came into the financial scene, they have continued to change the way people perceive money and how transactions are processed. Mercuryo.io offers two significant functionalities for this ecosystem, which include a wallet and widget solution. The wallet allows for efficient fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions. Mercuryo.io also features a seamless fiat-to-crypto gateway widget that can be integrated directly into different cryptocurrency apps/websites. The widget provides an interactive and user-friendly interface across all compatible devices, enabling users to carry out the transactions in a few clicks. It allows users to buy cryptocurrencies in their local fiat currencies via credit cards. The crypto is then delivered to the selected crypto address in exchanges or wallets.

What is Mercuryo?

Mercuryo's gateway has a high conversion for the worldwide supported geo, the UX/UI part is smooth and allows fast, secure, and reliable service with the best commission and functional-wise among the other market offers.

Mercuryo also provides partners with 100% security against chargebacks and undertakes KYC, 24/7 support, anti-fraud, and any related regulatory risks.

The 24/7 dedicated team of Customer Support agents are proof of Mercuryo's commitment to ensure maximum user satisfaction. Partners and other users can use the live chat feature to reach any of the trained agents at any time. Supported languages include English, Russian, Nigerian, etc.

Mercuryo's B2B payment infrastructure offers a solution for cross-border payments, virtual accounts, business payments, remittance processing, and mass payouts, no matter the local payment methods or currency. Soon these services will be available for US customers too.

Mercuryo will also release a new payment method in fiat-to-crypto gateway - Apple and Google Pay (already available for anyone using smartphones via Mercuryo's widget), and Samsung Pay (will be available shortly). This feature will enable mobile users to instantly top-up their accounts from anywhere in the world. Mercuryo also have plans to launch credit cards in the pipeline and are considering to introduce co-branding, joint branding, and cashback into crypto.

Mercuryo's CBDO, Petr Kozyakov, has iterated that this project's mission is to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to people who need them for their daily transactions.

Mercuryo.io is set to extend its service to the US customers to benefit from their multiple service options like the Europeans. By supporting a wide range of currencies, Mercuryo reduces additional costs for the end-users and enables USA customers to on-ramp swiftly. Mercuryo coverage will soon expand t to Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and CIS before the end of the year.

With over 150+ crypto projects on its portfolio, businesses are assured of a more reliable gateway for fiat-to-crypto processing, crypto acquiring, and storage on Android and iOS devices.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo.io is a cross-border payments network that enables businesses worldwide to send and receive payments for goods and services using cryptocurrencies. It was founded in Estonia in 2018. It is now operating across Europe with offices in Tallinn and London. Mercuryo.io is already in partnership with enterprises such as Binance, TrustWallet, Bitfinex, Trezor, Bithumb, and 150+ market-makers. It has recently closed a €2.5m seed funding led by a significant international VC fund Target Global and has ambitious plans to scale up globally.

Media contact

Company: Mercuryo

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: info@Mercuryo.io

Website: https://www.Mercuryo.io

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/Mercuryo-io/

Twitter: twitter.com/Mercuryo_io

SOURCE: Mercuryo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625437/Mercuryo-Extends-Its-Service-to-the-United-States-Market