Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Korneuburg (pta023/25.01.2021/13:52) -

Vorname Name/Nachname Sitz Staat Mohammed Al Sheikh Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH Wien Österreich Prozentanteile der Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/ Summe Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + von gehören (7.A) 7.B.2) 7.A + 7.B in % Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am Tag der 13,86 1 Schwellenberührung 13,86 % 0,00 % % 474 731 Situation in der vorherigen 16,59 % 0,00 % 16,59 Meldung (sofern anwendbar) % A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt (§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt (§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt (§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt (§ 133 BörseG 2018) ATMARINOMED06 204 410 13,86 % Subsumme A 204 410 13,86 % B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.1 B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Anzahl der Prozentanteil Cash Settlement Stimmrechte der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.2 Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert Direkt gehaltene Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/ Total von durch Ziffer Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) sonstige Instrumente (%) beiden (%) 1 Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh 2 Mohammed Al Sheikh Acropora 3 Beteiligungs 1,2 13,86 % 13,86 % GmbH First name Name/Surname City Country Mohammed Al Sheikh Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh Acropora Beteiligungs GmbH Wien Österreich % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of attached to shares financial/other instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of (7.A) (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 7.B) issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / 13,86 % 0,00 % 13,86 % 1 474 731 reached Position of previous notification 16,59 % 0,00 % 16,59 % (if applicable) A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) ATMARINOMED06 204 410 13,86 % SUBTOTAL A 204 410 13,86 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Physical / Period Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 No. Name Directly controlled Shares held Financial/other instruments held Total of by No. directly (%) directly (%) both (%) 1 Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh 2 Mohammed Al Sheikh 3 Acropora 1,2 13,86 % 13,86 % Beteiligungs GmbH

Aussender: Marinomed Biotech AG Adresse: Hovengasse 25, 2100 Korneuburg Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Elisabeth Schön Tel.: +43226290300 E-Mail: elisabeth.schoen@marinomed.com Website: www.marinomed.com

ISIN(s): ATMARINOMED6 (Aktie) Börsen: Amtlicher Handel in Wien

