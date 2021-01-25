The "Opportunities in Eastern European Wine Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wine sector was valued at US$372,482.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2019-2024 to reach US$456,963.2 by 2024.
The Eastern European was the third largest market in the global wine sector with value sales of US$72,575.9 million, accounting for a share of 19.5% in 2019. The Eastern European is set to grow at a value and volume CAGR of 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively, during 2019-2024.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the The Eastern European Wine Sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.
Scope
- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
- High-potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various wines by category across high-potential countries in the Eastern Europe region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographics, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling wines manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Eastern Europe region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.
- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Eastern Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Eastern Europe's wine sector in 2019. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets supermarkets, food drinks specialists, on-trade, convenience stores, cash carries warehouse clubs, e-retailers and others
- Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of wine products.
- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Eastern Europe's wine sector
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Environment
- Market size analysis-Eastern Europe compared to other regions
- Value and volume growth analysis by region
- Eastern Europe market growth analysis by country
- Eastern Europe market growth analysis by category
Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis
- Methodology-Identifying high-potential countries
- Top four high-potential countries in Eastern Europe
- Overview of high-potential countries in Eastern Europe
- Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)
- Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)
- Value share analysis of wine sector compared to other alcoholic beverages sectors
- Change in consumption levels by country and category
- Per capita consumption analysis
- Per capita expenditure analysis
Part 3: Country Deep Dive
- Overview of Polish wine sector
- Demographic analysis-Poland
- Market size analysis of top Polish 10 cities
- Market size analysis of top 10 Polish cities by category
- Top 10 Polish cities' contribution to volume growth
- Key trends in the Polish wine sector
- Overview of the Slovak wine sector
- Demographic analysis-Slovakia
- Market size analysis of top two Slovak cities
- Market size analysis of top two Slovak cities by category
- Top two Slovak cities' contribution to volume growth
- Key trends in the Slovak wine sector
- Overview of Czech wine sector
- Demographic analysis-Czech Republic
- Market size analysis of top four Czech cities
- Market size analysis of top four Czech cities by category
- Top four Czech cities' contribution to volume growth
- Key trends in the Czech wine sector
- Overview of Slovenian wine sector
- Key trends in Slovenian wine sector
Part 4: Success Stories
- About case studies
- Case study: Terroir Moravia Vracov Klinky, 2017
- Case study: Faurar Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon-Feteasca Neagra
- Case Study: SOULMATEs
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading companies' share in the Eastern European wine sector
- Brand share analysis of top five companies
- Leading companies in the Eastern European wine sector
- Leading brands in the Eastern European wine sector
- Private label penetration in the Eastern European wine sector
Part 6: Distribution Analysis
- Leading distribution channels by country
- Leading distribution channels by category
Part 8: Packaging Analysis
- Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type
- Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type
Part 9: Challenges and Future Outlook
- Key challenges in the Eastern European wine sector
- Future outlook of the Eastern European wine sector
