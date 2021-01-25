Total has decided not to renew its membership in the American Petroleum Institute, following a detailed analysis of its climate positions. The French energy giant said the group's positions are at odds with its climate targets.From pv magazine France French oil group Total annually evaluates its participation in major industry organizations in order to ensure their alignment with its positions on climate change. In November 2019, it published its climate strategy and indicated that it was exiting the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers association, for example. And now, it is leaving ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...