Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST" or "the Company") today announced that Canadian General (Retired) Rick Hillier will lead KWESST's new International Advisory Council, which will provide guidance to the Company on its strategic build-out on a global scale.

General Hillier served as Canada's Chief of Defence Staff ("CDS") CDS from February 4, 2005, to July 1, 2008. He is noted for "getting stuff done" and was instrumental in securing additional funding and modernized equipment for the Canadian military in support of Canada's mission in Afghanistan. In November 2020, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appointed General Hillier to oversee the province's vaccination task-force in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KWESST Executive Chairman, David Luxton, commented that, "We are delighted and honoured that General Hillier, one of Canada's most revered and universally respected Chiefs of Defence Staffs, has accepted this lead advisory role at KWESST, and we look forward to his wise counsel."

General Hillier added, "I have always been impressed at how our home-grown Canadian defence technology companies have stepped up to support our troops with critical, world-class capability, just as our servicemen and women have always impressed by punching above their weight, something I remain immensely proud of. KWESST's mission to improve soldier safety and effectiveness through unique, advanced technology is exactly the kind of thing we need to sustain here at home, now more than ever, and I'm pleased to still be 'in the fight' with strategic advice to KWESST."

The Company stated that, in consultation with General Hillier, it intends to announce other notable members of the International Advisory Council in the coming weeks.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental "smart ordnance" projects including its "Shot Counter" system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE.

Contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for the commencement of trading and the plans and operations of KWESST after giving effect to the Qualifying Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72707