Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size USD 1413.4 Million by 2026 at CAGR 7.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is Segmented by Type (Software, Services), by Application (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Chemical, Agriculture, Oil & Gas), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the LIMS Category.

The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market size is projected to reach USD 1413.4 Million by 2026, from USD 836.1 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of library management system market size are, technological advancements in LIMS offerings, increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS. Furthermore, the incorporation of LIMS helps labs achieve at least 80 percent paperless operations.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on LIMS Market:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-27L575/Global_Laboratory_Information_Management_System_LIMS

LIMS MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the Laboratory Information Management System Market size. The rising prevalence and concern for chronic diseases necessitate the need for advanced diagnostic and laboratory services. The Government is introducing numerous programs for patients with chronic illnesses, such as cancer, to make their care cost-effective. Laboratory Information Systems can provide fast and reliable sub-typing for diseases, provide rapid access to cancer data, minimize complexity and costs, and promote the integration and collection of data from various types of instruments and systems.

Growing practice in genome, DNA studies and in-vitro ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion) technologies are working in favor of the market. Associated benefits, such as high precision and elimination of manual data transcription errors, are also expected to increase the growth of LIMS market size.

Moreover, the increasing popularity of cloud-based systems is expected to fuel the growth of the Laboratory Information Management System market size. Cloud-based LIMS is cost-effective than on-premise or client-server systems. This is because you don't need all the hardware or IT infrastructure in order to support the application. Many cloud-based services are built to be used 'as-is' so you don't need a lot of service days, such as training or setup, to start using the system.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-27L575/global-laboratory-information-management-system-lims

TOP COMPANIES IN THE LIMS MARKET

Market players are adopting organic growth tactics, such as the launch of new products on the market, to retain their global position.

Some of the top companies in the Laboratory Information Management System Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

LabWare, Inc. (U.S.)

LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Abbott Informatics (U.S.)

Core Informatics, LLC (U.S.)

LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.)

Labworks, LLC (U.S.)

GenoLogics ( Canada )

) Computing Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Autoscribe Informatics (U.K.).

LIMS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the software segment is expected to hold the largest LIMS market share. This dominance of the software segment is attributed to the growing demand for LIMS software due to the rising number of samples in laboratories.

The broad-based LIMS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, as these solutions give users considerable room for customization and interpretation that can benefit multiple businesses across various geographic locations.

During the forecast period, the life sciences segment is projected to rise at the highest CAGR. Growth in this segment is mainly due to the increase in pharmaceutical companies' outsourcing, increasing strictness of regulatory mandates, the rising number of biobanks/biorepositories, and the increasing investment/activity of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in R&D.

North America is expected to hold the largest Laboratory Information Management System Market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the growth in biobanks, easy availability of LIMS products and services, and stringent regulatory requirements across various industries.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing number of LIMS providing CROs in this region.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-27L575/Global_Laboratory_Information_Management_System_LIMS

LIMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Breakdown Data by Type

Software

Services

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotech

Chemical

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Others.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-27L575&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-27L575&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- LIMS Software Market is Segmented by Type On Cloud, On-Premise, by Application Enterprises, Schools and by various regions.

- Healthcare Laboratory Informatics Market is Segmented by Type LIMS, ELN, SDMS, CDS, LES, by Application Biotech Companies, Clinical, Pharmaceuticals and by various regions.

- Lab Automation Software Market size is projected to reach USD 4489.9 Million by 2026, from USD 3767.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

- Laboratory Software Market is Segmented by Type Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) software, LIMS Software, by Application Research Center, School, Hospital and by Various Regions.

- Laboratory Information System and Laboratory Information Management System (LIS and LIMS) Market is Segmented by Type On-premise, Cloud-based, by Application Clinical Lab, Veterinary Clinic and Hospital, Private and Commercial Organizations and by various regions.

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg