DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
CFO Paul Echt has purchased on various trading venues 40,320 shares for 111,388.74 EUR, corresponding to an average price of 2.76 EUR. The details are shown in the table below.
Deputy Chairman Tobias M. Weitzel has purchased 25,270 shares in Germany for 70,310.71 EUR, corresponding to an average price of 2.78 EUR. Furthermore, he purchased 59,969 shares in Sweden for 1,753,591.90 SEK, corresponding to an average price of 29.24 SEK. The details are shown in the table below.
Paul Echt
Tobias M. Weitzel
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edictor, IR contact Frankfurt
About Media and Games Invest plc
Important information
25.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest plc
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|info@mgi.group
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; FNSE
|EQS News ID:
|1163004
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1163004 25.01.2021