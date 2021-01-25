The company's integrated tracker manufacturer Nclave developed a new system designed primarily for large-form factor modules and with a new algorithm that promises to boost yield in diffuse light conditions.Trina Solar, a module manufacturer with an in-house tracker manufacturer, launched a new single-axis tracker featuring a new algorithm that is not based on astronomical assumptions. Company information suggests that the revised tracking algorithm will produce a 3% additional energy gain over astronomical algorithms. The tracker is a bespoke solution for bifacial and large form factor modules ...

