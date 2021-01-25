Branded companies like Procter & Gamble have realized the importance of sustainability in packaging and are actively driving it forward. In an exclusive interview, Jürgen Dornheim, Director Corporate Packaging Procter & Gamble, explains his company's strategy and where the biggest obstacles to recycling-friendly packaging currently lie. neue verpackung: Procter & Gamble wants to reduce its emissions by 50 % in the future - as a company, where exactly are you starting? Jürgen Dornheim: Procter & Gamble has set itself comprehensive sustainability goals, particularly in climate protection. We have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...