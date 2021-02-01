Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in technological digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) announces the appointment of Alexandre Ouhadi as its CRO (Chief Revenue Officer), in order to manage the overall Targetspot income and capitalize on his experience acquired throughout an impressive career, spanning more than 18 years in an international Group.

Graduating from HEC Liège (Belgium) in 2002, Alexandre Ouhadi began his career within the P&G Group that same year. Since 2013, he has held the position of Head of Global Sales Business Development of Procter Gamble in Singapore and then in Geneva, with an international standing unanimously recognized by his peers.

Alexandre Ouhadi has joined Targetspot and the AudioValley Group, where he is now the new CRO, taking over from Erik Portier. A radical change in a career characterized by ambition, success and loyalty.

Here is his first statement: "I feel extremely privileged to be joining Targetspot, which is undoubtedly a global pioneer in the area of digital audio. Digital radio, audio streaming services, podcasts and video games have grown exponentially since the start of the pandemic. This trend is set to continue. For advertisers, the revolution we're currently seeing is similar to the one we experienced 15 years ago when digital platforms first appeared in the area of video. My priority is also a pleasure: helping advertisers and agencies, everywhere on the planet, to embrace digital audio fully, and therefore embrace the future."

In the opinion of Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and Founder of AudioValley, this appointment comes at a pivotal moment in the Group's international development: "It's truly a source of pride to be welcoming Alexandre Ouhadi as Chief Revenue Officer and to have been able to persuade him to join us. I'm convinced that he will enable us to position Targetspot as the international leader in the monetization of digital audio. I would like also to thank Erik Portier for the many years spent at Targetspot and wish him all the best in his entrepreneurial project."

