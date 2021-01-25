Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported fourth quarter and year to date earnings results with highlights as follows:

Fourth quarter highlights:

Net earnings were $1.9 million or $0.33 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $3.0 million or $0.50 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Year to date highlights:

Net earnings were $11.4 million or $1.95 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $14.1 million or $2.37 basic net earnings per share and $2.36 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Total loans increased $98.7 million to $948.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $849.9 million at December 31, 2019.

The Bank originated 1,127 Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaling $99.0 million, during the year ended December 31, 2020. The Bank has received $4.0 million in fees from the SBA for PPP loans originated as of December 31, 2020. The Bank has recognized $1.4 million PPP loan fee income as of December 31, 2020.

Core deposits were $1.2 billion or 97.89% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, compared to $932.2 million or 96.45% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the decrease in fourth quarter net earnings to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $411,000 decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $284,000 decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $358,000 decrease in interest income on interest bearing cash resulting from the 1.50% reduction in the Fed Funds rate in March 2020. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $10.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $11.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $799,000, compared to $186,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to increases in the qualitative factors applied in the Company's Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL") model due to the impact to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and reserves on loans with payment modifications made in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At December 31, 2020, the balance of loans with existing modifications as a result of COVID-19 was $18.3 million: the balance of loans under the terms of a first modification was $12.6 million, and the balance of outstanding loans under the terms of a second modification was $5.7 million. The Company continues to track all loans that are currently modified or have been modified under COVID-19. At December 31, 2020, the balance for all loans that are currently modified or were modified during 2020 but have returned to their original terms was $119.6 million. These loan balances associated with COVID-19 related modifications have been grouped into their own pool within the ALLL model as they have a higher likelihood of risk, and a higher reserve rate has been applied to that pool. Of all loans modified as a result of COVID-19, $101.3 million of these loans have returned to their original terms; however, the effects of stimulus in the current environment are still unknown, and additional losses may be currently present in loans that are currently modified and that were once modified.

Non-interest income was $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $494,000 increase in gains on sale of securities, a $600,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $404,000 increase in mortgage banking income due to increased mortgage loan volume, which were partially offset by a $241,000 decrease in service charges and fees primarily due to service charge and fee concessions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest expense was $14.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $12.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $863,000 increase in other non-interest expense and a $546,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals. The increase in other non-interest expense is primarily due to a $1.1 million FHLB ("Federal Home Loan Bank") borrowings prepayment penalty in December 2020.

Year-to-date net earnings as of December 31, 2020 were $11.4 million or $1.95 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $14.1 million or $2.37 basic net earnings per share and $2.36 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago. The decrease in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest income, as discussed below.

Year-to-date net interest income as of December 31, 2020 was $44.1 million, compared to $45.8 million for the same period one year ago. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in interest income and a $79,000 increase in interest expense. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $987,000 decrease in interest income on loans resulting from the 1.50% reduction in the Prime Rate in March 2020. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in average outstanding balances of interest-bearing deposits, which was partially offset by a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $39.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $45.0 million for the same period one year ago. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $4.3 million, compared to $863,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to increases in the qualitative factors applied in the Company's ALLL model due to the impact to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and reserves on loans with payment modifications made in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest income was $22.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $17.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $2.4 million increase in gains on sale of securities, a $2.3 million increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $1.2 million increase in mortgage banking income due to increased mortgage loan volume, which were partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in service charges and fees primarily due to service charge and fee concessions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest expense was $48.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $45.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $1.9 million increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $692,000 increase in other non-interest expense. The increase in other non-interest expense is primarily due to a $1.1 million FHLB borrowings prepayment penalty in December 2020.

Income tax expense was $374,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $672,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 16.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 18.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Income tax expense was $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate was 17.98% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 18.23% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total assets were $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019. Available for sale securities were $245.2 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $195.7 million as of December 31, 2019. Total loans were $948.6 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $849.9 million as of December 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets were $3.9 million or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 million or 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets include $3.5 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $226,000 in other loans and $128,000 in other real estate owned at December 31, 2020, compared to $3.4 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $154,000 in other loans at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was $9.9 million or 1.04% of total loans, compared to $6.7 million or 0.79% of total loans at December 31, 2019. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $966.5 million at December 31, 2019. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $932.2 million at December 31, 2019. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $25.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $34.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $26.2 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $24.2 million at December 31, 2019.

Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $15.6 million at December 31, 2019.

Shareholders' equity was $139.9 million, or 9.89% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $134.1 million, or 11.61% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. The Company repurchased 126,800 shares of its common stock during the year ended December 31, 2020 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was funded in January 2020.

Peoples Bank currently operates 18 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Mecklenburg Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 42,737 $ 48,337 Interest-bearing deposits 118,843 720 Federal funds sold - 3,330 Cash and cash equivalents 161,580 52,387 Investment securities available for sale 245,249 195,746 Other investments 4,155 4,231 Total securities 249,404 199,977 Mortgage loans held for sale 9,139 4,417 Loans 948,639 849,874 Less: Allowance for loan losses (9,908) (6,680 ) Net loans 938,731 843,194 Premises and equipment, net 18,600 18,604 Cash surrender value of life insurance 16,968 16,319 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 20,433 19,984 Total assets $ 1,414,855 $ 1,154,882 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 456,980 $ 338,004 NOW, MMDA & savings 657,834 516,757 Time, $250,000 or more 25,771 34,269 Other time 80,501 77,487 Total deposits 1,221,086 966,517 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 26,201 24,221 FHLB borrowings - - Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,619 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,205 14,405 Total liabilities 1,274,956 1,020,762 Shareholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $1,000 stated value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,787,504 shares 12/31/20 and 5,912,300 shares 12/31/19 56,871 59,813 Retained earnings 77,628 70,663 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,400 3,644 Total shareholders' equity 139,899 134,120 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,414,855 $ 1,154,882



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,947 $ 10,784 $ 42,314 $ 43,301 Interest on due from banks 24 77 127 213 Interest on federal funds sold 26 331 204 331 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 497 728 2,361 2,670 State and political subdivisions 649 650 2,691 2,915 Other 59 43 261 171 Total interest income 12,202 12,613 47,958 49,601 INTEREST EXPENSE: NOW, MMDA & savings deposits 507 539 1,962 1,596 Time deposits 222 328 947 909 FHLB borrowings 88 135 357 205 Junior subordinated debentures 74 188 370 844 Other 50 35 200 203 Total interest expense 941 1,225 3,836 3,757 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,261 11,388 44,122 45,844 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 799 186 4,259 863 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,462 11,202 39,863 44,981 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 893 1,167 3,528 4,576 Other service charges and fees 199 166 742 714 Gain on sale of securities 494 - 2,639 226 Mortgage banking income 834 430 2,469 1,264 Insurance and brokerage commissions 250 235 897 877 Appraisal management fee income 1,799 1,199 6,754 4,484 Miscellaneous 1,479 1,329 5,885 5,598 Total non-interest income 5,948 4,526 22,914 17,739 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 6,542 6,178 23,538 23,238 Occupancy 2,208 1,955 7,933 7,364 Appraisal management fee expense 1,429 883 5,274 3,421 Other 3,937 3,074 12,186 11,494 Total non-interest expense 14,116 12,090 48,931 45,517 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,294 3,638 13,846 17,203 INCOME TAXES 374 672 2,489 3,136 NET EARNINGS $ 1,920 $ 2,966 $ 11,357 $ 14,067 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.33 $ 0.50 $ 1.95 $ 2.37 Diluted net earnings $ 0.33 $ 0.50 $ 1.95 $ 2.36 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 Book value $ 24.17 $ 22.68 $ 24.17 $ 22.68



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 219,021 $ 185,880 $ 200,821 $ 185,302 Loans 963,691 849,745 935,970 834,517 Earning assets 1,379,293 1,136,318 1,271,765 1,055,730 Assets 1,465,094 1,225,963 1,365,642 1,143,338 Deposits 1,210,109 980,795 1,115,017 932,646 Shareholders' equity 138,831 133,630 141,286 134,669 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.29% 4.04% 3.52% 4.42% Return on average assets 0.52% 0.96% 0.83% 1.23% Return on average shareholders' equity 5.50% 8.81% 8.04% 10.45% Shareholders' equity to total assets (period end) 9.89% 11.61% 9.89% 11.61% ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 9,892 $ 6,578 $ 6,680 $ 6,445 Provision for loan losses 799 186 4,259 863 Charge-offs (885) (166) (1,414) (1,076) Recoveries 102 82 383 448 Balance, end of period $ 9,908 $ 6,680 $ 9,908 $ 6,680 ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 3,758 $ 3,553 90 days past due and still accruing - - Other real estate owned 128 - Total non-performing assets $ 3,886 $ 3,553 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27% 0.31% Loans modifications related to COVID-19 $ 18,246 $ - Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 254.97% 188.01% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.04% 0.79%



LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS:

Percentage of Loans By Risk Grade 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 1.18% 1.16% Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 20.45% 24.46% Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 65.70% 62.15% Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 9.75% 10.02% Risk Grade 5 (watch) 2.20% 1.45% Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.72% 0.76% Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00% 0.00% Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00% 0.00%

At December 31, 2020, including non-accrual loans, there were three relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $7.9 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

