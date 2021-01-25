KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR CEO Michael Mo Participates in Live Interview on the "Big Biz Show"

SAN DIEGO / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Mo, recently participated in a live interview on the "Big Biz Show," an Emmy-award winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show. A replay of the interview is available for viewing on the Company's website at https://kulrtechnology.com/videos.

During his interview, Mr. Mo discussed:

KULR's long-time partnership with NASA

The Company's history of working with space and defense contractors

How the Company is forging ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic

The importance of KULR's technology and battery safety testing services in the electric vehicle (EV) market

The Company's mass market applications going forward

The Big Biz Show covers current business events, internet-related issues and other hot topics in the business world. The Big Biz Show is seen and heard in over 100 million broadcast TV homes, 150 radio stations in the U.S. and in 175 countries. The Emmy Award winning show was named by TALKERS Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Most Influential Financial Shows."

The Big Biz Show can be seen and heard on YouTOO America Television Network and can be accessed digitally by visiting BizTVClub.com.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions, and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for consumers. For more information, please visit www.KULRtechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

