Perpetual Industries, Inc.: Perpetual Industries Announces the Acquisition of Worldwide Auctioneers ("Worldwide Group, LLC.")

AUBURN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) ("Perpetual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its acquisition of The Worldwide Group, LLC. ("Worldwide"), operating as Worldwide Auctioneers.

left to right: Rod Egan, Principal Worldwide, Brent Bedford, CEO Perpetual Industries, and Kohn Kruse, Principal Worldwide.

Worldwide is a US-based boutique auction company that specializes in the sale and acquisition of classic vintage motorcars at auction around the globe. They also offer an extensive range of personalized services to collectors, including private sales, appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning, and asset management. Worldwide is a leader in the Collector Car Auction industry with an impressive 20 year history and a talented team of experienced people. Worldwide houses a physical and virtual showroom, and a dedicated memorabilia division at its extensive Indiana headquarters.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by Perpetual's board of directors, Worldwide will continue to be led by principals Rod Egan and John Kruse and operate independently under the Worldwide Auctioneers brand as a wholly owned subsidiary of Perpetual, driving forward with a continued focus on its mission, customers, and community.

"I am excited to welcome the entire Worldwide team under Rod and John's leadership to Perpetual's umbrella. Their entrepreneurial spirit is a good match with ours and I am looking forward to achieving greater growth in Perpetual while playing a key role in reaching the future goals of Worldwide". said Brent Bedford, CEO of Perpetual.

Within Perpetual's Blockchain division and by utilizing the Company's expertise in technology and marketing, there are multiple channels of collaboration that will allow for greater diversity and revenue streams in the Company. By providing Worldwide greater access to capital, Perpetual can transform the way Worldwide supports its customers and manages the buying and selling of important collector cars on a much larger scale.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Worldwide, one in which we will be able to achieve greater goals and further our place as a global leader in the Collector Car Auction Industry. With access to Perpetual's technical expertise, it will empower us to deliver more value to our customers by helping facilitate our on-line sales platform initiatives". said Rod Egan, Principal and Chief Auctioneer of Worldwide.

"Being a part of Perpetual is a big step forward for Worldwide. We will be better positioned to accelerate and extend our mission of providing advanced levels of online exposure with unparalleled digital marketing tools, and exceptional service to our valued clients". said John Kruse, Principal and Auctioneer of Worldwide.

The acquisition is a positive milestone that contributes to the overall growth in Perpetual Industries.

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy efficient technologies. Our mission is to 'perpetuate industry' by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the company's core is a proprietary technology known as The XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy efficient technology by developing low cost, green energy powered solutions for a variety of industries including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing while continuing our research, development, and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.

About Worldwide Auctioneers

Located in Auburn, IN, Worldwide is recognized as the leader in High End Collector Car Auctioneering globally. The sale and acquisition of vintage motorcars is at the core of the business and no one is better qualified than us. Our sole focus is on helping you buy and sell great motorcars, whether privately or at auction. We're unique in having owners who are also chief auctioneers and motorcar specialists, so you deal directly with us and we are absolutely invested in achieving the best result for you. No one knows your motorcar better, because we consigned it, researched it and marketed it. No other company is better placed to properly represent your investment. With Worldwide Auctioneers, you will get our personal attention and you won't get lost in the crowd.

