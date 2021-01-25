Period Panties Market to Witness Increased Consumer Interest in Organic and Reusable Product Offerings: Future Market Insights Report

Participants in the period panties market are pushing for competitive pricing and supply strategies to leverage the growing working women demographic.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Future Market Insights: The period panties market is expected to grow very strongly with a CAGR of close to 16% through the end of 2030. The global growth in health awareness for females, the rise in the number of working women, and the relative convenience as compared to other menstrual products are key factors that support long-term market growth. Government initiatives towards menstrual health especially in emerging economies will play key roles in the growth of the industry.

"Efforts by manufacturers towards product innovation towards period panty design are anticipated to boost the market for the assessment period. Further, environmental concerns about waste arising from products such as single use pads and tampons will also bolster adoption of period panties in the long-term," says the FMI study.

Period Panties Market - Primary Takeaways

Reusable period panties account for major market share owing to eco-friendly benefits and use in fitness applications.

Online channels of distribution for period panties displaying strong growth, supported by the widespread penetration of internet services, and wider product choice.

North America is a leading market, driven by strong demand for sustainable menstrual hygiene products.

Period Panties Market - Growth Factors

Design and material innovations including stain resistant and anti-microbial materials are bolstering the adoption of period panties.

Higher levels of awareness among women in urban and rural areas about feminine hygiene supports market growth.

Environmental concerns over the disposal of conventional menstrual products such as tampons and pads helps to sustain market growth.

Period Panties Market - Major Constraints

Lack of awareness about period panties, particularly among women in rural areas is a challenge to market growth.

Concerns over the health effects of chemicals in period panty products is holding back adoption.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has had a moderate effect on the period panties market. Growth in spending on supplies of essentials including food and medicine products will generate sales opportunities during the crisis.

The outbreak has generated a short-term surge in demand for period panties, as consumers engaged in stockpiling behavior for essential personal care commodities during lockdown restrictions. However, the period panties market players are also facing challenges in terms of supply chain disruptions, and restrictions on international trade, which will have a moderate impact on the market in the near future.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers participating in the period panties market are Dear Kate Inc., Knixwear, Lunapads International, Modibodi, Flux, Anigan, Clovia, Thinx, Yashram Lifestyle, Fannypants LLC, Pantyprop, Harebrained, Period Panteez, and WUKA among others.

Leading players in the period panties market have been pushing for expanding product portfolios with the aim of incorporating design and material developments in new offerings.

For instance, in April 2020, Proof launched its new line of ultra-light, breathable, leak-proof, period panties, with its patented leak-loc technology including five absorbency levels, in multiple sizes at up to US$ 43. Thinx has launched washable reusable period panties, aimed to provide a long-term alternative to single use pads and tampons in May 2020, with odor control design. Knix in August 2020 launched its Super Leakproof Underwear period panties, which is capable of absorptions equal to 8 tampons.

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the period panties market. The market is segmented in terms of product type (reusable and disposable), style (boy short, bikini, brief, hipsters, and others), size (small, medium, and large), and sales channel (online and offline) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

