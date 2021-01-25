The creation and implementation of data lakes is perceived as the only feasible solution to tackle the big data challenge facing businesses

Data lakes make it easier for businesses to make crucial business decisions in real-time

Organizations who implemented data lakes outperformed their competitors by more than 9% in organic revenue growth

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics and data science services, announced the completion of its recent article, a Q&A compilation that offers comprehensive insights on the common pitfalls in data lake implementation and also sheds light on how data lakes help businesses drive real-time decisions.

Capitalizing on your most significant, ever-growing asset, i.e., 'data' is of utmost importance for driving revenue, cash flows, and performance

Key highlights-

2021 will witness several enterprises transform their business processes and switch to data lakes to query, analyze, and visualize data.

Quantzig's cost-effective, advanced data management solutions entrust businesses with real-time data management capabilities that maximize the potential of enterprise data lakes.

2021 will witness several enterprises transform their business processes and switch to data lakes to query, analyze, and visualize data.

"Without a clear understanding of how data lakes can benefit your business, you might fail to obtain the timely approvals required to move forward," says an analytics expert at Quantzig

Businesses today deal with huge volumes of data- structured, unstructured, and semi-structured. Given the volume, variety, and veracity of these data sets, traditional enterprise data warehouses fail to offer valuable insights for real-time decision-making. Designed to store structured data sets, data warehouses, unlike data lakes, generate pre-programmed reports and cannot accommodate real-world requirements.

Since businesses must analyze structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data to make effective decisions, most are on the lookout for newer ways to capitalize on their biggest asset- ''data''. Incorporating data lakes into the data management strategy has helped businesses tackle the data management challenge and gain an edge through effective, real-time decision-making.

Common Pitfall in Data Lake Implementation

Lack of a clearly articulated business case Absence of a well-integrated data management plan Wrong platform and technology choices

Today, it's evident that data lakes are the only solution for tackling big data challenges in the new normal. However, as you begin assessing and creating data lakes for your business, it's essential to look for solutions with enterprise-grade capabilities that expand the scope of analytics and insight generation while streamlining the end-to-end data management process.

