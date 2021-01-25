BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Generates Record Revenue in 2020

President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert to highlight significant growth opportunities at upcoming investor conference this Tuesday, January 26th, 2021

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced record annual revenues in 2020 and record quarterly revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020. BioLargo President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert will be discussing how the company intends to capitalize on recent growth by executing new product launches in 2021 in his upcoming investor presentation on January 26, 2021 (details below).

In the year ended December 31, 2020, BioLargo generated approximately $2.4 million in revenue, a 31% increase compared to the previous year. In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, BioLargo generated approximately $900,000 in company-wide revenue, a 36% increase compared to the prior quarter. (These results are not yet audited.)

In addition to setting revenue records, during 2020 BioLargo also reduced its debt obligations by converting approximately $3.7 million in notes payable to equity.

BioLargo President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "2020 was a great year of important accomplishments - increased revenue, product breakthroughs and reduction of debt to manageable levels. We fully expect that revenue will continue growing, and we will continue concentrating on improving our balance sheet. Of our remaining debt, over $1 million is owed solely by Clyra Medical, over $500,000 is SBA loans, some of which will be forgiven, and $1.1 million may be converted to equity by the investors."

Dennis will be discussing the company's recent growth and its plans to accelerate its revenues with new water technology product launches in an investor presentation hosted by Proactive Investors on January 26, 2021. BioLargo's presentation is in the 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST time slot. Highlights will include the commercial pilot project where the AOS water treatment system will turn poultry processing wastewater into reusable water, the municipal wastewater treatment pilot featuring the AOS and BioLargo's new water technology, the AEC, which can effectively remove PFAS chemicals from water, and the progress on the company's operational subsidiaries efforts at profitability.

Registration for the event (free) can be done here: https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/register/event_details/316

