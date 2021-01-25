DNA Brands Inc.: DNA Brands Sign Exclusive Software Acquisition Agreement to Acquire DNATags(R)

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:DNAX) today announces the execution of a software acquisition agreement and joint venture, between the company and Santo Blockchain Labs aka Santo Mining Corp. (OTC PINK:SANP) developers of DNATags®.

The company has acquired 70% of the intellectual property (IP) and ownership rights to DNATags®, the remaining 30% will be owned by Santo Blockchain Labs. Under this agreement DNA Brands, will develop the marketing and roadmap to launch this software into the Cannabis, Pharmaceutical and Health and Beauty Care Industries; additionally, Santo Blockchain Labs with maintain, continue the development, provided technical support as blockchain technology, radio-frequency identification (RFID), near-field communication (NFC), Internet of Things (IoT) and other cutting-edge technologies emerge to provide consumers the trust and peace of mind while using DNATags®.

During the days and weeks to come both companies will be announcing via their social media outlets at DNA Brands @dnabrandsinc and Santo Blockchain Labs @otcsanp including press releases and via other avenues of communication all the exciting updates and events of this endeavor.

Adrian McKenzie, CEO of DNA Brands, stated, "I was impressed when I saw this product and it's many uses and applications. It was as if it was tailored made for the DNA Brands portfolio. The cannabis packaging market was valued at USD 101.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 297.51 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.59% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. The cannabis packaging market is anticipated to witness notable growth in the next few years, owing to the rising demand for medical and recreational cannabis products for consumption. The increasing legalization of cannabis in various countries is likely to drive the future market. DNA Brands now has a second potential revenue stream to compliment its existing digital solar marketing business." additionally Frank Yglesias of Santo Blockchain Labs, added, "It's great to be working with a group like DNA Brands, they are the digital marketing key we have been waiting for to market DNATags® to the cannabis industry. I am very excited about the future and we are kicking it off in a great way"

Santo Blockchain Labs

SANTO www.sanp.us is a publicly traded company (OTC PINK:SANP) on the OTCMarkets, the company focuses on the development of blockchain smart digital contracts and IoT internet of things for everyday life. Though its 100% owned subsidiary; SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam, the company leverages its highly efficient software engineers, VietNam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.

DNA Brands, Inc.

DNA Brands is a Holding company. In March 2020, the company acquired 954Solar LLC and has been engaged in Solar Digital Marketing and Sales. With the Acquisition of DNATags® the company now owns 2 pieces of Intellectual property, and will begin marketing DNATags® to both the medicinal and recreational Cannabis Industry.

